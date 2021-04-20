VIT-AP School Of Business inks MoU with Master Minds

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the VIT-AP School of Business, VIT-AP University and Master MindsCA Academy was held VIT-AP University, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh on the Friday of 16th April 2021.

Dr. S V Kota Reddy, Vice-Chancellor, VIT–AP University after signing the MoU with Master Minds, told that this collaboration will help faculty and students to get CA integrated Curriculum, Optional additional training for CA, ideally student can finish CA Foundation and Inter by the time they passB.Com. Graduates of B.Com in Finance have a wide range of job opportunities like Banks, Business Schools, Credit Organizations, Consultancies, Economic consulting jobs, Indian civil services, health departments, Insurance industry, securities industry and investments, Mortgage agencies etc. The opportunities are not limited to the said fields. Once completed, the graduate may pursue further studies or may take up said job opportunities associated. VIT-AP University is most ideal for those who wish to pursue Chartered Accountancy, Cost and Management Accounting and Company Secretaryship as our B. Com (Finance) curriculum is blended to meet the standards and requirements of Professional Accounting and Finance Certifications. The programme is spread over six semesters and is compatible with CA Syllabus.