Vistara's chief commercial officer Vinod Kannan is slated to take over as the new Chief Executive Officer of the airline.

He will take the charge from January 1, 2022.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:53 PM IST