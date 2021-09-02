Vistara launches 'Purple Ticket' gift card; all you need to know

Vistara, full-service carrier, today launched ‘Purple Ticket’ - a flexible gift card for travel on Vistara, that can be used by customers for themselves or for personal and corporate gifting.

Key features

The Purple Ticket is an e-card available for purchase on the Vistara website in increments starting from Rs 250 up to Rs 20,000, and can be customized for the recipient and the gifting occasion.

It will be valid for 365 days from the date of purchase, and up to two Purple Ticket gift cards can be clubbed together for a single transaction on the airline’s website or mobile app.

Customers can also use the Purple Ticket to purchase air tickets as well as additional services such as preferred seat booking, lounge access, and excess baggage, apart from buying a ticket.

'Unique gift option', says COO

Vinod Kannan, Chief Commercial Officer, Vistara said, “Vistara’s Purple Ticket gift cards will allow our customers to gift flexible travel experiences to their loved ones, regardless of the occasion. We are delighted to bring this useful, efficient, and unique gift option to our retail and corporate customers alike ahead of the festive season to help make gifting easier and journeys happier.”

The Purple Ticket has been developed in collaboration with Qwikcilver, a Pine Labs company that specialises in gift card retail solutions and has been seamlessly integrated with the Amadeus Airline Platform

Kumar Sudarsan, President - Gift & Stored Value, Pine Labs said, “Our state of the art, Asset Manager Solution, developed in collaboration with Amadeus is a fully integrated, SaaS-based, GDPR ready, future proof and holistic solution. It brings significant value to airlines and their passengers across the world, through instant, real-time gratification by way of seamless usage and tracking of Gift Cards, Refunds, Compensation vouchers, and the likes.”

Published on: Thursday, September 02, 2021, 04:29 PM IST