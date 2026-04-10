Vishal Nirmiti Gets SEBI Nod For ₹125 Crore IPO, Promoters To Offload 15 Lakh Shares

Vishal Nirmiti secures SEBI approval to launch IPO and raise funds for expansion and debt repayment | Representational Image

New Delhi, April 10: Civil engineering, manufacturing, and construction firm Vishal Nirmiti Ltd has secured Sebi's approval to garner funds through an initial public offering (IPO), an update with the markets regulator showed on Friday.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 125 crore, along with an offer for sale (OFS) of 15 lakh equity shares by the promoter, according to the draft papers.

IPO structure and Sebi clearance

The Pune-based company, which filed preliminary IPO papers with Sebi in December, obtained its observations on April 9. In regulatory terms, Sebi's observation is equivalent to clearance for launching a public issue.

Utilisation of IPO proceeds

Going by the draft papers, proceeds from the IPO are proposed to be utilised for funding working capital requirements, repayment of loans, and general corporate purposes.

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Financial performance overview

On the financial front, the company's revenue from operations stood at Rs 318.52 crore in FY25, with a profit after tax of Rs 23.64 crore in the same fiscal year.

For the six months ended September 30, 2025, the company reported revenue from operations of Rs 135.24 crore and a profit after tax of Rs 8.41 crore.

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