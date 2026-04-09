NSE IPO Moves Ahead With June DRHP Filing Target, Listing Eyed Before December 2026; Here's Why It’s Important | Explained

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is moving closer to launching its much-awaited IPO. | File Image |

Mumbai: The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) is moving closer to launching its much-awaited IPO. Reports suggest the exchange may file its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) by the end of June 2026.

The company is also targeting a launch before December 2026, which falls in the third quarter of FY27. If successful, this could become one of the biggest IPOs in India’s market history.

SEBI Approval Clears The Path

A major step forward has already been completed. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has given its No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the IPO.

Following this, NSE’s board approved the IPO plan on February 6, 2026. This approval has boosted confidence among investors who have been waiting for this listing for years.

IPO Structure: Offer For Sale (OFS)

The NSE IPO will be entirely an Offer for Sale (OFS). This means the company will not issue any new shares.

Instead, existing shareholders will sell part of their holdings to the public. As a result, NSE itself will not raise fresh funds from this IPO. However, investors will get an opportunity to own shares in the exchange.

Read Also NSE Targets Rs 7 Lakh Crore Valuation Mark India’s Biggest Public Listing

Why This IPO Is Important?

The NSE IPO has been in discussion for a long time. Earlier, it faced delays due to regulatory issues and pending approvals.

Now, with SEBI’s clearance, the process appears to be back on track. This IPO is expected to be a landmark event for India’s capital markets.

What Happens Next?

NSE has said it will not share more details at this stage. Market participants are now closely watching June 2026, when the DRHP is expected to be filed.

After that, more clarity will emerge on valuation, issue size, and exact timelines.

If launched as planned, the IPO could bring strong investor interest and add fresh momentum to the Indian stock market.