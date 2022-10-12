Visa specialists believe self-sponsorship best bet for Indian immigrants as UK Home Secretary expresses concerns

Suella Braverman is concerned about more immigration. | Twitter

Concerns over the number of visas issued to Indian students and the number of Indian migrants who overstay their visas in the UK threaten to cause a rift between the new UK Prime Minister, Liz Truss, and her Home Secretary, Suella Braverman.

Braverman said she had “reservations” about a trade deal with India fearing it would increase immigration to the UK. UK PM Truss aims to sign an agreement with India by Diwali, and more work and study visas for Indian citizens is one of Delhi’s demands.

Amid this situation, the British immigration and visa specialists believe that the self – sponsorship will remain as the best route for the immigrants from India.

Yash Dubal, Director of London-based AY & J Solicitors, says potential migrants and investors need not worry.

He explained: “Skilled workers in India who wish to relocate to the UK need not worry. There will still be options open to them and the self-sponsorship route also remains as an option for business investors who do not qualify under standard visa routes. Prime Minister is fully aware of the need in the UK for an increased number of overseas workers and has made a commitment to signing a trade deal with Delhi. She will not want to risk losing the opportunity to finalise the deal.

“Braverman is largely concerned with the number of Indians who stay in the UK after their visas have expired, and also the number of people who come to the UK as dependents of those in the country on student visas. I would predict that there will be a crackdown on removals of those who have overstayed their visas and also possibly a change in the rules that allow students to bring dependents with them to the UK,” added Dubal.