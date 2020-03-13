Virus attacks 1,180 stocks including Reliance , TATA

As the market rout continued, as many as 1,180 stocks, including Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services and HDFC Bank, touched their 52-week low levels on Thursday.

Despite this, shares of 13 companies, including Ruchi Soya Industries and Apollo Finvest (India) Ltd, managed to make gains and hit 52-week high levels on the BSE.

After nosediving over 3,204.30 points during the day, the BSE's benchmark Sensex settled 2,919.26 points or 8.18 per cent lower at 32,778.14 as the coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on global markets.