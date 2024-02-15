Vipul Organics Total Revenue Surges 34.88% YoY To ₹3,761 Lakh In Q3FY24

Vipul Organics Total Revenue Surges 34.88% | Representative Image

Vipul Organics Limited, a prominent player in the pigments and dyes segment and listed on the BSE as VIPULORG, has announced its financial performance for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24.

Financial Highlights Q3 2023-24

On a Year on Year (YoY) basis, the company a growth in key financial metrics. In Q3 2023-24, the Total Revenues reached Rs 3,761 Lakh, a YoY growth of 34.88 per cent. The Profit After Tax (PAT) surged 650.19 per cent on a consolidated basis and 517.54 per cent on a standalone basis during the same period.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, the company recorded Total Revenues of Rs 11,044.99 Lakh, marking a YoY growth of 7.59 per cent. The PAT for the same period reported strong performance, with a growth of 43.36 per cent on a consolidated basis and 41.20 per cent on a standalone basis.

Vipul Shah, Managing Director, Vipul Organics Limited, said: “The green shoots in the economy are reflected in our results. We are back on our growth trajectory, post the economic shocks of Covid. In this quarter, we also lay the foundation stone for our new facility at Sayakha which will be revenue accretive from F.Y. 2025-26. While global macro-economic factors are still a concern, we are seeing a robust demand for our products in the domestic market. Our newer offerings in sectors like Paper and Textiles are seeing huge traction and we are hoping for orders in the coming quarters”.

Vipul Organics Ltd shares

The shares of Vipul Organics Ltd on Thursday at 3:30pm IST closed at Rs 187.30, down by 1.11 per cent.