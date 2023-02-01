VIP says production operations at arm's plant disrupted due to fire | Image: VIP (Representative)

VIP Industries Ltd today said that production operations at its subsidiary VIP Industries Bangladesh Pvt Ltd's plant at Epz Mongla in Bangladesh have been temporarily disrupted due to a fire on Tuesday, via an exchange filing.

The factory creates bags, which it then sells to VIP Industries in India. It generates 9.9% of the company's total consolidated revenue.

There were no documented human losses or injuries. To get the plant operating again, steps are being done.

According to VIP Industries, it is investigating the fire's origin and the extent of the damage.

The corporation claimed that the aforementioned plant is adequately covered by insurance, and notification to the insurance company has been made.

