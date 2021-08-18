VingaJoy launches Bounce Series wireless neckband at Rs 2,499 in India

Advertisement

VingaJoy, mobile accessories and electronic brand has announced the launch of its premium CL-5170 BOUNCE Series Wireless Neckband.

The neckband claims battery life of up to 10 hours nonstop playtime on a single charge along with an exhilarating HD audio quality.

The VingaJoy Bounce series neckband is priced at Rs. 2,499 and is available at all nearby retail stores.

The light-weight sporty neckband is an ideal workout companion, as consumers would not have to worry about tangling wires or dropping earbuds. The magnetic power of this neckband builds a better support in all circumstances, avoiding the product from any further damage. It also provides passive isolation as it successfully eliminates ambient noises along with a built-in-mic facility for call connectivity, according to a press release.

The ergonomically-friendly VingaJoy Bounce series CL- 5170 features Bluetooth 5.0 and it is compatible with both Android and iOS devices.

Commenting on the launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, VingaJoy said, “With this launch, we aim to bring a new wave of immersive audio experience for all our customers.”

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 12:06 PM IST