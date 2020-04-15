Vikram Solar bags 300 MW project from NTPC

The project was secured by the company in a reverse bidding auction, and the solar plant will be spread across 1,500 acres of land in Rajasthan. The project is expected to be complete in 18 months, a statement by Vikram Solar said.

"Vikram Solar has had a long standing business relation with NTPC. Previously, we have executed 50 MW solar plant project in Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh and 130 MW solar project in Bhadla, Rajasthan for NTPC," said Venkat Muvvala, Head of EPC and O&M, Vikram Solar. Vikram Solar is a leading solar energy solutions provider, specializing in efficient PV module manufacturing and comprehensive EPC solutions.

Its annual PV module production capacity stands at 1.2 GW. The company's products comply with the international standards of quality, reliability and performance, the statement said.