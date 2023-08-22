Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Allots Equity Shares To Employees As Stock Option |

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Tuesday announced the allotment of 1,50,189 equity share to employees of the company who have exercised the options vested under VDCL Employee Stock option Plan 2018, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

With This allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of the company has increased from Rs 10,21,17,293 to Rs 10,22,67,482.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre shares

The shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre on Tuesday at 12:01 pm IST were at Rs 479.20 percent, up by 0.85 percent.

