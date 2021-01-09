Vijay Thomas joins Hero MotoCorp as Marketing Lead - Premium Segment

The country's largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp has appointed Vijay Thomas as Lead Marketing - Premium Segment. Prior to joining Hero MotoCorp he was working at Harley-Davidson as Lead Marketing for the Indian market. Vijay Thomas worked for 10 years at Harley-Davidson where he was responsible for leading the overall marketing function for India.

"Post a decade with Harley-Davidson, I’m excited to move into another role with the world’s largest motorcycle manufacturer. As lead marketing for the premium segments at HMCL, I’m privileged to have the opportunity to continue marketing the world’s most iconic motorcycle brand," Thomas wrote on his LinkedIn post.