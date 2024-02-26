Vijay Shekhar Sharma Steps Down As Chairman Of Paytm Payments Bank

Vijay Shekhar Sharma | File image

Mumbai, February 26: Vijay Shekhar Sharma has resigned as chairman of Paytm Payments Bank, according to regulatory filings by One 97 Communications Limited, the parent company of the bank. Paytm Payments Bank has constituted a new board after Vijay Shekhar Sharma stepped down. Former Central Bank of India Chairman Srinivasan Sridhar is among those who have joined the new board as Independent Directors.

Sharma's resignation came days after the Reserve Bank of India instructed the termination of the nodal accounts of One 97 Communications Limited and Paytm Payment Services Ltd (PPSL), which were maintained by PPBL, citing "persistent non-compliances" and “continued material supervisory concerns”.