Vietnam, Indonesia...: These countries are growing faster than India now

India which had often been considered one the world's fastest growing economies, has today slipped down the ranks. Reportedly the country now ranks below Vietnam, China, Egypt and Indonesia.

Incidentally, in 2017 the country had ranked higher than all of these nations, with a growth percentage of 8.87.

The number fell throughout 2018, but India was still ahead of these nations.

In 2019, India began to slip downwards, eventually crossing Vietnam, currently at 7.31%, followed by China at 6%, Egypt 5.60% and Indonesia at 5%.

As divulged on Friday, India had a GDP growth rate of 4.5% in Q2FY20.

The slowdown in Q2 FY20 was largely due to a sharp dip in the manufacturing sector and agriculture output, said the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation in a statement.

The weak GDP growth in Q2 was also caused by grim industrial output data which contracted 0.4% during the quarter against 3% expansion in the preceding three months.

Heavy rainfall in August and September along with a delayed withdrawal of the monsoon constrained activities in the mining and construction sectors.

It also contributed to a lower demand for electricity from the agricultural and household sectors. In addition, muted industrial activity reduced the demand for electricity generation.