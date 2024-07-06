VIDEO: Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani Create Magical Car Ride Moments with Grandchildren at Anant-Radhika’s Sangeet

As the countdown to the wedding day continues, in a grand prelude to the upcoming wedding of the Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the Ambani family hosted a dazzling Sangeet ceremony that captured hearts and headlines alike.
Held at Mumbai's Jio World Centre, the event was a star-studded affair attended by Bollywood's elite and global icons.
Magical Moments with Mukesh and Nita Ambani
Highlighting the evening was a performance by Mukesh and Nita Ambani, accompanied by their beloved grandchildren - Prithvi, Aadiya, Krishna, and Veda. The Ambani patriarch drove a vintage blue car, joyfully singing to Mohammed Rafi's timeless melody, 'Chakke Mein Chakka Chakka Pe Gaadi' from the classic film Brahmachari.
In the video, Mukesh Ambani and his wife was seen with her grandchildren nestled around them in a car where Mukesh Ambani can seen driving the blue car and humming the song, with his wife and grandchildrens next to him.
Known for their opulent celebrations and attention to detail, the Ambani's set a cinematic tone for Anant and Radhika's union.
Celebrity Glitz and Glamour
The Sangeet ceremony also saw electrifying performances and appearances by celebrities like Justin Bieber, who lit up the stage with his chart-topping hits.
Icons from Bollywood and beyond, including Madhuri Dixit, Deepika Padukone, and Salman Khan, attended the event.
Netizens Reaction
The video of Mukesh and Nita Ambani with their grandchildren sparked a flurry of amusing comments from netizens.
One of the X user responded, "Doesn’t matter if you are the richest man in the country - if the wife says take me and the grandchildren for a ride on a jalopy while hamming to an old Bollywood tune. You better do it."
"Crores of rupees are spent for wedding shooting parties pre function post function. But they can’t reduce 10/- per recharge on jio . People call them philanthropist," added another X user.