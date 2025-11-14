VIDEO: ‘India Negotiating Trade Pact With US, EU, Other Nations,’ Says Minister Piyush Goyal At CII Partnership Summit 2025

Visakhapatnam, Nov 14: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said India is negotiating free trade agreements at present with countries, including the US, European Union, New Zealand, Oman, Peru and Chile.
ITPO Open to Partnering Andhra Govt
He also said that India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) would be happy to join hands with the state government to develop a world class convention centre - Andhra Mandapam here - like Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Lowering Trade Barriers Key to Growth
The minister added that lowering trade barriers globally will help promote free flow of goods, services and capital. India has already implemented free trade agreements with countries such as the UAE, Australia and four-nation European bloc EFTA.
Talks Ongoing With Several Nations
"We are currently negotiating with the EU, US, Oman, New Zealand, Chile and Peru and many more wanting us to start negotiations," he said here at CII Partnership Summit 2025.
Ease of Doing Business Measures Highlighted
To promote ease of doing business, he said the Centre has removed as many as 42,000 compliances and abolished 1,500 laws.
AP CM Promises Land for Convention Centre
Later speaking at the event, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu said that he will provide land for the construction of a world class convention centre.
Two-Way Investments and Technology Sharing
Further, Goyal suggested steps to expand global cooperation. He suggested promoting two-way investments by lowering trade barriers and creating an open transparent environment that enables a free flow of goods, services and capital.
Calls for Predictable Policy Framework
The other suggestions include technology cooperation; and building a predictable policy framework to promote long term partnership. These remarks are important in the wake of growing protectionism globally.
