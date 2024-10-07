 Video Content Creation Platform Frammer AI Raises $2 Million Investment From Lumikai
Frammer provides transcripts and captions for each video, identifies the most interesting segments to generate monetizable short videos for various digital platforms, and produces vertical videos similar to YouTube Shorts and Insta Reels.

PTIUpdated: Monday, October 07, 2024, 09:10 AM IST
Video content creation platform Frammer AI has announced securing a USD 2 million (around Rs 16.8 crore) investment from Lumikai, which invests in gaming and interactive media platforms.

The fresh capital will be deployed into expanding Frammer's offerings into sports and entertainment and investing in data-training for its areas of focus. The funds will also be used to expand its tech team to meet the increasing demand, according to a company statement.

Frammer provides transcripts and captions for each video, identifies the most interesting segments to generate monetizable short videos for various digital platforms, and produces vertical videos similar to YouTube Shorts and Insta Reels.

Video content creation platform Frammer AI has announced securing a USD 2 million (around Rs 16.8 crore) investment from Lumikai.

Video content creation platform Frammer AI has announced securing a USD 2 million (around Rs 16.8 crore) investment from Lumikai.

"...with just one click, Frammer can convert a half-hour video into 35 short packages in approximately five minutes," the statement said.

Frammer AI names The India Today Group, Zee News, and insurance giant Acko among its clients. The company has also recently been named the AI content partner of Brightcove, a U.S.-listed company that provides streaming services globally.

Focus on Short Video Content

Suparna Singh is former president and CEO of NDTV Group.

Suparna Singh is former president and CEO of NDTV Group.

Frammer AI has been founded by three former employees of media group NDTV -- Suparna Singh, Arijit Chatterjee and Kawaljit Singh Bedi. Suparna Singh is former president and CEO of NDTV Group.

"The need for--and interest in--short-form video has never been higher," Suparna Singh, CEO and co-founder of Frammer AI, said.

Lumikai founding partner Salone Sehgal said, "In a world where brands, enterprises, and media houses must consistently engage audiences through social media, Frammer AI's impressive client roster is testament to the value of their solution," she said.

