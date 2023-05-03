Vida, powered by Hero, set for rapid expansion to 100 cities | Hero

VIDA, powered by Hero, a brand of Hero MotoCorp, is all set to expand its operations in the country, the company announced through an exchange filing.

VIDA plans to increase its presence to 100 cities within this calendar year 2023. It will use Hero MotoCorp’s expansive dealer network to rapidly scale up its operations across the country.

It has already commenced the expansion plan with eight new cities – Pune, Ahmedabad, Nagpur, Nasik, Hyderabad, Chennai, Calicut and Kochi. VIDA has already been present in Bengaluru, Jaipur, and Delhi.

The expansion plans will be supported through new pricing for the VIDA V1. All new bookings and subsequent sales to customers will be made under the new pricing. The VIDA V1 Plus will now be priced at Rs. 119,900/- and VIDA V1 Pro will now be priced at Rs 139,900/-. (ex-showroom price pan-India, including portable charger and FAME II subsidy). These prices will make the product more accessible to a larger set of customer segments and can accelerate the EV transition in the scooter category.

Prices will vary across the country based on respective state subsidies. For instance, in Gujarat the VIDA V1 Plus and VIDA V1 Pro will be available at an ex-showroom price of Rs 99,900/- and Rs. 119,900/- respectively, including state subsidies.

Dr. Swadesh Srivastava, Head – Emerging Mobility Business Unit (EMBU), Hero MotoCorp, said: “In line with our vision to democratize green mobility and expedite the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) category, we are set for a rapid expansion of VIDA across the country. We will utilize the existing network strength of Hero MotoCorp to expand operations to 100 cities. We are confident that our new price points will bring more customers into the EV scooter category and make them experience VIDA’s world-class “Worry Free EV Ecosystem”. Aligned with our customer-centric ethos, we will also extend the pricing benefit to the existing VIDA V1 customers.”

As part of its digital-first, omnichannel approach, VIDA currently has Experience Centers in Bengaluru and Jaipur and pop-up stores in Delhi. The pre-bookings of the VIDA V1 in the eight new cities have commenced already and deliveries will start soon.

The VIDA V1 comes with two removable batteries, and best-in-class combination of performance, range and top-speed.

VIDA has set up nearly 300 charging points at 50 locations across the three initial cities for public use. It will soon expand its charging ecosystem to the new cities as well. The charging network will be spread across key locations, ensuring customer convenience. VIDA’s fast charging network allows users to charge their scooter’s battery at 1.2 kms/min.