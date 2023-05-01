Hero Motocorp's sales drop to 3.96 lakh scooters and motorcycles for April 2023

File pic

According to a regulatory filing, Hero Motocorp has sold sold 396,107 two-wheelers in the month of April 2023 alone, and the Company expects the momentum to build-up in the coming months. Sales will be driven by new product launches, a healthy growth in country's GDP and positive consumer sentiments.

Echoing the brand promise of Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson of enabling #FreedomonWheels, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, presented a purpose-built Harley-Davidson Road King to a specially-abled employee, Chitra Zutshi.

Read Also How Hero Motocorp's voluntary retirement helps trim its workforce without layoffs

The handover ceremony was organized at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, where Chitra piloted the motorcycle herself at the testing track under the supervision of an expert. Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the Company’s motorsport division concluded an impressive run at the Sonora Rally 2023.

Ross Branch and Sebastian Buhler who represented Team Hero MotoSports at their first outing in North America, crossed the finish line of the rally securing the 7th and 10th overall positions respectively. In April, VIDA – Powered by Hero – the Company’s emerging mobility brand - became the official electric-mobility partner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).