 Hero Motocorp's sales drop to 3.96 lakh scooters and motorcycles for April 2023
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessHero Motocorp's sales drop to 3.96 lakh scooters and motorcycles for April 2023

Hero Motocorp's sales drop to 3.96 lakh scooters and motorcycles for April 2023

VIDA – Powered by Hero – the Company’s emerging mobility brand - became the official electric-mobility partner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 01, 2023, 10:26 PM IST
article-image
File pic

According to a regulatory filing, Hero Motocorp has sold sold 396,107 two-wheelers in the month of April 2023 alone, and the Company expects the momentum to build-up in the coming months. Sales will be driven by new product launches, a healthy growth in country's GDP and positive consumer sentiments.

Echoing the brand promise of Hero MotoCorp and Harley Davidson of enabling #FreedomonWheels, Dr. Pawan Munjal, Chairman, Hero MotoCorp, presented a purpose-built Harley-Davidson Road King to a specially-abled employee, Chitra Zutshi.

Read Also
How Hero Motocorp's voluntary retirement helps trim its workforce without layoffs
article-image

The handover ceremony was organized at Hero’s Global Centre for Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur, where Chitra piloted the motorcycle herself at the testing track under the supervision of an expert. Hero MotoSports Team Rally, the Company’s motorsport division concluded an impressive run at the Sonora Rally 2023.

Ross Branch and Sebastian Buhler who represented Team Hero MotoSports at their first outing in North America, crossed the finish line of the rally securing the 7th and 10th overall positions respectively. In April, VIDA – Powered by Hero – the Company’s emerging mobility brand - became the official electric-mobility partner of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

AI-fake voice scams hit almost 50% Indians surveyed by McAfee

AI-fake voice scams hit almost 50% Indians surveyed by McAfee

India white-collar job demand is dips 5% in April

India white-collar job demand is dips 5% in April

Hero Motocorp's sales drop to 3.96 lakh scooters and motorcycles for April 2023

Hero Motocorp's sales drop to 3.96 lakh scooters and motorcycles for April 2023

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Adani-owned NDTV posts Rs 3.52 crore loss, Adani Green profit jumps to Rs 507...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Adani-owned NDTV posts Rs 3.52 crore loss, Adani Green profit jumps to Rs 507...

Tata buys end-to-end video production firm The Switch for ₹486.3 crores

Tata buys end-to-end video production firm The Switch for ₹486.3 crores