Vice President praises ESIC for running India’s largest social security program

The 1st Graduation Day Ceremony of ESIC Medical College & Hospital, Faridabad, Haryana was held on March 7, 2021 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. M. Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India was the Chief Guest of the event. Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Labour & Employment, Govt. of India presided over the function. Terming the graduation ceremony as a memorable day in the life of a student, Vice President congratulated all the 91 graduating doctors. He also felicitated the topper students of the batch. In his address to the graduating students, he stressed upon the teachings of our glorious past which are share and care, giving equal opportunity and respect to women, etc. He further urged the doctors to keep the values and ethics first in the services to the patients. He also said the graduating doctors to show compassion, a caring attitude, towards the patients specially to those who are poor and oppressed.