Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 To Highlight Investment Opportunities Across Key Sectors

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit |

New Delhi: Gujarat's investor-friendly policies, strong infrastructure and faster decision-making are helping the state attract fresh investments across traditional and emerging industries, according to business leaders ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027.

Industry representatives, speaking at a curtain-raiser event in New Delhi, highlighted opportunities spanning semiconductors, artificial intelligence, automobiles and renewable energy.

Dholera, Sanand Attract Investment

ASSOCHAM President Nirmal Kumar Minda described Vibrant Gujarat as more than an investment gathering.

"Vibrant Gujarat is not just an investment summit but an economic festival," Minda told IANS.

He said more than 1,000 industry representatives and investors were invited to the curtain-raiser. Investments in semiconductors and AI are increasing in Dholera, while Maruti's new Sanand automobile plant could further strengthen Gujarat's industrial ecosystem.

Minda said MSMEs could also benefit as large investments generate opportunities across manufacturing supply chains.

DCM Shriram Plans Fresh Investment

DCM Shriram Chairman Ajay S Shriram said his company has operated in Gujarat for nearly three decades.

Its caustic soda capacity has expanded from 100 tonnes initially to 2,250 tonnes.

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After investing around ₹5,000 crore in Gujarat over the past three-and-a-half years, the company and its partners are considering another ₹8,000-10,000 crore investment over the next four to five years.

Tata Power Eyes Renewable, Nuclear Projects

Tata Power CEO Sanjay Banga highlighted the company's 4,000-MW Mundra project and around 700 MW of existing solar and wind capacity in Gujarat.

The company has also received land for another 3 GW of renewable energy projects.

Tata Power is evaluating Gujarat for a potential nuclear power project, subject to technical and commercial feasibility.

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2027 is scheduled for January.