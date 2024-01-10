Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024: AM/NS India's Surat Hazira Plant To Be World's Largest Steel Giant By 2029 |

The bustling city of Surat, already renowned for its diamond-studded brilliance, is about to add another crown jewel to its gleaming reputation – a crown forged in steel. The Hazira plant of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India), nestled within the city's industrial heartland in Hazira, is poised to become the world's largest single-location integrated steel plant by 2029, with a staggering capacity of 24 million tonnes per annum.

Momentous stride for India's steel industry.

This ambitious expansion project, announced by Lakshmi Mittal, Executive Chairman of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel, at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, marks a momentous stride for Surat and India's steel industry.

"Gujarat welcomed ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel four years ago," declared Mittal, addressing the summit attendees, "and in 2021, the Prime Minister and Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for our Hazira Expansion Project. We've witnessed remarkable progress since then, with Phase 1 set for commissioning by 2026."

"Today, on the occasion of Vibrant Gujarat 2024, we have signed MoUs for the project's second phase. Upon completion in 2029, the Hazira site will transform into a global behemoth, the world's largest single-location integrated steel plant. With the unwavering support of the Gujarat government, we are confident of achieving this ambitious feat within five years” said Mittal.

Project to create thousands of new jobs, attract further investments

This colossal expansion project signifies a seismic shift for Surat. It will not only propel the city to the forefront of global steel production but also create thousands of new jobs, attract further investments, and boost infrastructure development. The increased steel output will fuel the growth of various industries, from construction and automobiles to shipbuilding and energy.

The impact, however, extends far beyond Surat. This project strengthens India's position as a leading steel producer and puts it on a path to self-sufficiency in this critical material. It also signifies India's commitment to clean and sustainable steel production, as ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel has pledged to incorporate advanced technologies that minimize environmental impact.