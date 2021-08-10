Vi launches 'RedX Family Plan' with unlimited 4G data

Telelcom operator Vi on Tuesday extended its flagship RedX offering to RedX Family, a unique postpaid experience, as families depend on a seamless mobile experience to stay connected and meet their daily needs.

As more and more members of a family are consuming higher data due to WFH, online schooling, entertainment and online socializing, this plan is designed to cater to their needs offering unlimited data for all members, entertainment and travel benefits, all under a single bill, said a company statement.

Priced at Rs 1,699 and Rs 2,299, Vi RedX Family Plan allows consumers to add up to 3 and 5 family members respectively. Along with unlimited 4G data on every connection, Vi RedX Family Plan offers the benefits of the Vi RedX plan which includes host of benefits on entertainment, travel and more, it said.

The primary member can avail membership of OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar along with VIP access to Vi Movies and TV.

The plan also provides a complimentary international roaming package for 7 days, worth Rs 2,999 and special ISD rates to 14 countries like US, UK, Middle East, amongst others. Additionally, the primary members can avail free lounge access 4 times a year including one international lounge and access to premium customer service.

Avneesh Khosla, Chief Marketing Officer, Vi said: "We are excited to launch our flagship and exclusive 'RedX Family' proposition for our Vi family. This plan is truly a differentiator as it offers great value to our customers and further strengthens our postpaid proposition. It is designed to be highly cost-effective, convenient and provides a great value-added postpaid experience. We are confident that Vi RedX Family will become the preferred choice for families as they avail more and more digital services."

