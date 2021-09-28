Vedix enters oil pulling segment; announces age, dosha customised Ayurvedic oral detox

Ayurveda Beauty tech brand Vedix has announced its entry into oral hygiene with the launch of oil pulling oils.

The range which consists of 3 SKUs is customised for Vedix customers depending on age and dosha profile.

Kapha is dominant in the young age, Pitta in the middle and Vata is dominant in the old age. Teeth health thus requires different dosha balancing herbs for maintenance of good health.

Oil pulling has been practiced in India for ages. Charak Samhita mentions “brushing twice daily with a twig is as important as mouth rinsing.” Different formulations, oils, herbs, and decoctions have been enlisted in Ayurvedic texts for achieving your ultimate oral care health goals. Current research on oil pulling confirms the therapeutic effect of this practice, it said in a press release..

What is oil pulling?

Oil pulling is a part of Ayurvedic Dinacharya - daily routine. Ayurveda recommends doing Gandusha / Kavala (oil pulling) daily before or after brushing. Oil pulling dissolves plaque more effectively than water-based mouthwash.

Jatin Gujrati, Business Head, Vedix, says, “Our offering comes with a customised layer as Ayurveda teaches us. We have perfected blends of herbal extracts, essential oils and cold pressed base oils to deliver maximum efficacy in maintaining optimum oral health.”

A mix of essential oils like peppermint, eucalyptus, thyme, tulsi, clove, cinnamon etc. are chosen, each for its specific oral benefit. For example, Fennel essential oil increases salivary pH, thus preventing cavities. A boost of menthol ensures you finish oil pulling feeling fresh and invigorated. The oils are sufficient to last an entire month of daily use, it said.

