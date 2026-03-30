Vedanta Vs Adani Battle Reaches Supreme Court, ₹14,535 Crore Jaiprakash Deal Faces Fresh Legal Challenge

Vedanta has moved the Supreme Court against Adani’s Rs 14,535 crore resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates. |

New Delhi: India’s mining company Vedanta Limited has approached the Supreme Court in a major corporate dispute with the Adani Group. Vedanta has requested an immediate stay on Adani’s resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates (Jaypee), escalating the matter to the country’s top court.

Background Of The Case

Jaiprakash Associates is currently undergoing insolvency proceedings. On March 17, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad bench, approved Adani Enterprises’ resolution plan worth Rs 14,535 crore. Earlier, the Committee of Creditors (CoC) had also supported Adani’s plan with 89 percent voting.

Vedanta and Dalmia Bharat had also submitted bids for the company, but Adani emerged as the highest bidder and received approval from lenders.

Vedanta’s Argument

Vedanta has challenged the decision, arguing that its own bid was at least Rs 1,000 crore more valuable than Adani’s offer. The company claims that lenders should have selected the plan that offered the highest value.

According to Vedanta, choosing a lower-value bid goes against the main objective of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), which is to maximise asset value for creditors.

Legal Challenge And Urgency

Vedanta has also challenged the March 24 order of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which allowed Adani’s plan to move forward. The company has urged the Supreme Court to intervene quickly.

Vedanta says that if Adani’s plan is implemented, its petition will lose significance. Therefore, it has asked for an immediate halt until the court reviews the matter.

Read Also Adani Enterprises Gets NCLT Approval For Jaiprakash Associates Resolution Plan On March 17, 2026

Why This Case Matters?

This case is important not only for Jaiprakash Associates but also for future insolvency cases in India. The Supreme Court’s decision could set a precedent on how bids are evaluated and whether maximum value is always prioritised.

The outcome may impact how lenders, companies, and regulators approach large insolvency resolutions going forward.