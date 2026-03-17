Adani Enterprises Gets NCLT Approval For Jaiprakash Associates Resolution Plan On March 17, 2026

Adani Enterprises Limited has received approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Allahabad Bench. |

Ahmedabad: Adani Enterprises has cleared a key legal hurdle in its bid to acquire Jaiprakash Associates, moving a step closer to executing one of its major turnaround deals.

The company confirmed that the NCLT has orally approved its resolution plan for Jaiprakash Associates Limited. The approval comes under Section 31 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, marking a critical milestone in the corporate insolvency resolution process. This follows its earlier identification as the successful resolution applicant.

Adani Enterprises had submitted its resolution plan on October 14, 2025, along with subsequent clarifications in November 2025. With the tribunal’s approval, the process now moves closer to implementation, although a detailed disclosure will follow once the written order is formally issued.

The company indicated that the resolution plan may be implemented either directly or through its promoters, group companies, or special purpose vehicles. Entities within the Adani Group, including infrastructure, power, and logistics arms, may participate in executing the plan depending on final structuring.

This development aligns with Adani Enterprises’ broader strategy of acquiring and reviving stressed assets across infrastructure sectors. The acquisition of Jaiprakash Associates is expected to enhance its presence across key industries while leveraging group synergies for long-term value creation. The approval marks a significant step in Adani Enterprises’ expansion journey, positioning it to take control of a major distressed asset subject to final order documentation and execution steps.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s regulatory filing document and does not include external verification or additional sources.