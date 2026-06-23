Vedanta Shares Slide Over 8% After ₹2,149 Crore Block Deal Sparks Selloff

Vedanta Ltd shares came under strong selling pressure on Tuesday after a large block deal involving approximately 1.8% of the company’s equity, valued at around ₹2,149 crore, hit the market.

The stock was trading at ₹280 around 2 pm, marking a sharp decline of over 8% from the previous closing price of ₹305.85.

According to exchange data, nearly 7.3 crore shares changed hands at a price of ₹292 per share through block transactions.

The deal size and pricing indicated a significant institutional transaction, with market estimates suggesting that promoter entity Twin Star Holdings was behind the stake sale.

Reports had earlier indicated that up to 6.5 crore shares could be offloaded via block trades at a floor price of ₹291 per share, representing a discount of around 4.9% to the previous close.

While the identities of the buyers and sellers were not immediately disclosed, market participants largely attributed the transaction to promoter-level stake dilution.

As of March 31, 2026, Twin Star Holdings held a 40.02% stake in Vedanta, with the overall promoter group collectively owning 56.38% of the company.

Trading activity surged significantly following the block deal. Bloomberg data showed that volumes were nearly 16 times higher than the usual levels for that time of day, while activity in Vedanta’s put options also doubled compared to normal trading patterns.

The stock also slipped below its lowest closing level since April 30, the date when Vedanta began trading post its demerger adjustment.

The transaction comes shortly after Vedanta completed a major corporate restructuring exercise involving the demerger and listing of its aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel businesses.

This restructuring was one of the largest in India’s corporate history and has significantly altered the company’s structure and valuation profile.

Despite the sharp decline on Tuesday, Vedanta shares remain above their ex-demerger closing price of ₹271.55 recorded on April 30. Prior to the adjustment, the stock had closed at ₹773.6 on April 29.

Since the demerger, Vedanta has witnessed heightened volatility as investors reassess the valuation of the standalone company alongside its newly listed entities.

Earlier market trends indicated that the combined market capitalisation of Vedanta and its demerged businesses had exceeded the group’s pre-demerger valuation, reflecting improved investor confidence in the segmented structure.