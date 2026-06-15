Vedanta Eyes Global Relisting, Anil Agarwal Says Each Business Can Become A $100 Billion Opportunity Over Time

Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has hinted at a possible overseas relisting of Vedanta Resources within three years. |

Mumbai: Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has hinted at a possible overseas relisting of parent company Vedanta Resources and outlined an ambitious growth vision for the group.

Speaking in an interview with PTI, Agarwal said relisting is not an immediate priority but could happen within the next three years. He said the company, which was earlier listed on the London Stock Exchange and was part of the FTSE 100 index, may consider relisting in the US or another global market in the future.

According to him, such a move could unlock significant value for shareholders.

Revenue Target of USD 50 Billion

Agarwal said Vedanta Resources currently generates annual revenue of around USD 23-24 billion and aims to increase it to USD 50 billion over time.

He also expressed confidence that each of Vedanta's major business verticals has the potential to become a USD 100 billion opportunity as demand for metals, minerals and energy continues to grow.

Demerger Firms Make Market Debut

The comments came on the same day as the stock market debut of Vedanta Group's four demerged companies: Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil and Gas, and Vedanta Iron and Steel.

The demerger was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal in December last year.

Under the approved 1:1 demerger scheme, shareholders will receive one share of each new company for every share held in Vedanta Ltd.

The company believes the restructuring will simplify operations, create sector-focused businesses and attract global investors looking for direct exposure to specific industries.

Big Expansion Plans Across Businesses

Agarwal said Vedanta plans major expansion across all its key businesses.

In aluminium, he highlighted India's low per capita consumption of just 3kg compared with the global average of 30-40kg, calling it a major growth opportunity.

In oil and gas, the company aims to raise production to 5,00,000 barrels a day within three years through deeper exploration and resource development.

Vedanta is also targeting steel production of 15 million tonnes, supported by its existing infrastructure and raw material resources.

Looking further ahead, Agarwal said nuclear energy could contribute 20-25 percent of the company's future power generation capacity as India's energy needs continue to rise.