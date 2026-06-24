Vedanta Enters Real Estate Space, Forms New Wholly-Owned Subsidiary With ₹1 Lakh Capital

Vedanta Ltd has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, Vedanta Property Platforms Limited. |

Mumbai: Vedanta Ltd has taken a fresh step towards business diversification by incorporating a new wholly owned subsidiary focused on the real estate sector.

The company announced that it has formed Vedanta Property Platforms Limited, marking its entry into property-related business activities.

The new entity was incorporated in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on June 22, 2026.

New Subsidiary

Vedanta Property Platforms Limited has been set up as a 100% wholly owned subsidiary of Vedanta Ltd.

This means Vedanta holds complete ownership and control of the newly formed company.

The subsidiary has been incorporated under the Companies Act, 2013, and its certificate of incorporation was uploaded on the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) portal on June 23, 2026.

The move reflects Vedanta’s efforts to expand beyond its core metals, mining and natural resources businesses.

Capital Structure

The new company has an authorised capital of ₹1 lakh, divided into 1,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.

Its subscribed capital also stands at ₹1 lakh, with the entire shareholding held by Vedanta.

Though the capital base is currently small, such subsidiaries are often created as strategic platforms for future expansion and investment.

Business Objective

Vedanta said the subsidiary will operate in the real estate industry.

Its primary objective is to act as a platform for undertaking property development, real estate projects and related ancillary activities.

At present, the company has not commenced business operations and therefore has no turnover.

Market experts believe the formation of the subsidiary indicates Vedanta’s intent to explore new growth opportunities and diversify revenue streams beyond its traditional business segments while creating a dedicated structure for future property-related ventures.