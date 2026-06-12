Vedanta Demerger: Four New Entities To List On BSE, NSE Monday

Vedanta Group’s four newly demerged businesses are expected to begin trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, according to sources.

In addition to the already listed Vedanta Ltd, shares of Vedanta Aluminium Metal (VAML), Vedanta Oil & Gas (VOGL), Vedanta Power, and Vedanta Iron & Steel (VISL) will now be available for investors on Indian stock exchanges.

The demerger is seen as a major step toward unlocking value for shareholders, as each entity will operate independently, raise capital based on its specific business plans, and offer investors the ability to invest directly in their preferred sector.

The scheme was approved by the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) in December last year. Under the 1:1 arrangement, shareholders of Vedanta Ltd will receive one share in each of the demerged companies for every share held in the parent company.

Following the fourth-quarter financial results, Vedanta Resources CEO Deshnee Naidoo had indicated in an investor call that the demerged entities would commence trading by mid-June.

The group highlighted that the demerger simplifies Vedanta’s corporate structure by creating sector-focused, independent businesses.

It also opens avenues for global investors—including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors, and strategic investors—to directly participate in Vedanta’s world-class assets, aligning with India’s growth trajectory.

Moreover, individual units will gain greater flexibility to pursue strategic agendas, align operations with customers, investment cycles, and end markets, and operate in a manner tailored to their specific business dynamics.

Analysts expect that this structural separation will enhance operational efficiency and enable each unit to execute its strategic priorities more effectively, while giving shareholders clearer visibility into performance and value creation for each segment.