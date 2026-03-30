Vedanta Denies $5 Billion US Investment Reports, Says Discussions Are Preliminary

Vedanta Limited has clarified that recent reports suggesting a 5 billion dollar investment in the United States are not based on any binding decision. |

Mumbai: Vedanta has pushed back on media speculation around a large overseas investment, emphasizing that no firm plans or agreements are currently in place.

The company issued a clarification following queries from stock exchanges regarding a news report about a potential 5 billion dollar investment in the US energy sector. Vedanta stated that while it regularly evaluates strategic opportunities, the referenced discussions are only preliminary in nature.

Vedanta confirmed that there are no binding decisions, definitive agreements, or material developments at this stage that would require disclosure under regulatory norms. This suggests that the reported investment plans have not progressed to a formal commitment.

The company also clarified that there is no unpublished price sensitive information related to the matter that could explain any movement in its share price. This reassurance addresses concerns around potential undisclosed developments influencing the market.

Vedanta reiterated its commitment to complying with disclosure requirements under SEBI regulations. It emphasized that any material information, including price-sensitive developments, will be promptly shared with stock exchanges as required. The clarification underscores Vedanta’s position that while it continues to explore growth opportunities, no concrete overseas investment decision has been finalized.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s stock exchange filing and does not include independent verification or external sources.