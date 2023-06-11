Vedanta Declared As Preferred Bidder For Iron Ore Block In Goa | File

Vedanta has been declared as 'Preferred Bidder for electronic auction of Block VII - Cudnem Mineral Block based on the highest final price offer of 93.15 per cent submitted, the company announced through an exchange filing. This announcement was based on the notice by the Directorate of mines and Geology, Government of Goa.

The Government of Goa had invited tenders to participate in an electronic auction for grant of Mining Lease in respect of iron ore mines in Goa on January 25, 2023. Vedanta will take over the mine only after it makes necessary payments, completes other terms and conditions of the tender documents and receives necessary approvals.

Vedanta shares

The shares of Vedanta on Friday closed at Rs 276.80, down by 0.27 per cent.