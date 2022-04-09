VC fund 100X.VC reveals Class 07 portfolio startups

100X.VC, venture capital fund to invest in startups using iSAFE notes, an alternative to convertible notes used for investments, revealed 10 startups at its Class 07 VC Pitch Day today.

On this quarter’s batch, Ninad Karpe, Partner at 100X.VC says, “We are excited to unveil the 10 startups that are part of our Class 07 cohort. Each of these startups have breakthrough ideas that can make a huge difference to our quality of life. The founders have undergone intensive mentoring and coaching from us and are now ready to pitch at our VC Pitch Day.”

The VC Pitch Day is the largest online gathering of investors from VC funds, Angel networks, Family Offices showcasing all Class 07 startups. Previous 70 startups have cumulatively raised $60 million post-100X.VC round, with a $400-500K average fundraise per startup post-VC Pitch Day.

Startups that made it to the 100X.VC Class 07 Portfolio

1. Zerobalance | Sector: Fintech

Enables worry-free payments with added controls and deep insights.

2. BugBase | Sector: Cybersecurity

India’s first marketplace of ethical hackers hosting bug bounty programs for startups and enterprises.

3. Emo Energy | Sector: EV

A deep tech startup that is building powerful, safe batteries that can be charged in minutes rather than hours.

4. Helppr | Sector: Productivity Tools

Productivity software for faster learning.

5. Pilk | Sector: D2C

Creates tasty and healthy plant-based milk products.

6. Kloudmate | Sector: SaaS

An Observability platform for millions of developers building applications on serverless cloud infrastructure.

7. Quriverse | Sector: Social Media

India’s first community platform for Anime fans and influencers.

8. ToastApp | Sector: SaaS

The fastest QR-based ordering and payment solution for dining restaurants.

9. Papa Pawsome | Sector: D2C

A digital-first one-stop solution for natural pet care products

10. GoCrow | Sector: Fintech

A secure payment platform facilitating escrow-based transactions.

Prior to the pitch day, all the portfolio companies underwent 4 weeks of intensive masterclasses by industry experts, mentors, veterans, successful founders and venture capitalists providing business direction and mentoring.

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 07:12 PM IST