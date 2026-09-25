Vascon Engineers Bags ₹660.79 Crore Qualcomm Order, Bengaluru Office Project In Focus

Vascon Engineers has bagged a Rs 660.79 crore. |

Mumbai: Vascon Engineers Limited has secured a major construction order worth Rs 660.79 crore, including taxes, from Qualcomm India Private Limited for developing a large office facility in Bengaluru.

The company disclosed the order to the stock exchanges on September 25, saying the project involves the development of Block K, comprising three basements, a ground floor and 12 additional floors, along with associated infrastructure.

Rs 660.79 Crore Project

According to the regulatory filing, the Rs 660.79 crore contract has been awarded by Qualcomm India Private Limited, the Indian arm of the multinational technology company.

The project has been classified as a domestic contract and will be executed under a Design and Build, GMP Contract model.

The order adds a sizeable project to Vascon Engineers' construction portfolio and provides the company with revenue visibility over the execution period.

Completion Within 30 Months

Vascon Engineers said the entire project must be completed within 30 months from the date of site handover. The timeline will begin once the site is formally handed over to the company for construction.

The scope includes construction of three basement levels and the Ground + 12-floor office building, besides associated infrastructure required for the Bengaluru facility.

No Related-Party Link

The company also clarified that its promoter, promoter group or group companies have no interest in Qualcomm India, the entity awarding the contract.

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Vascon Engineers further said the transaction does not fall under related-party transactions, according to the disclosure made under Regulation 30 of SEBI's Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements Regulations.

The latest contract strengthens Vascon Engineers' order portfolio in the commercial construction segment, with Bengaluru remaining one of India's key technology and office markets.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Vascon Engineers’ exchange filing. Investors should independently verify information before making any investment decisions.