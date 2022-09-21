e-Paper Get App
Varsha Chainani to head corporate communications of Adani Group

Prior to this, she served as Senior Vice President of Group Communications at Mahindra Group, where she oversaw global communications.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 12:08 PM IST
Varsha Chainani to head - corporate communications of Adani Group

Mumbai: Varsha Chainani has been appointed head of corporate communications by Adani Group.

Prior to this, she served as Senior Vice President of Group Communications at Mahindra Group, where she oversaw global communications.

Chainani is a senior corporate communicator and marketer with vast experience working with major multinational corporations, including Indian MNCs, in rural, domestic, and global markets, as well as a variety of industries, including IT, pharmaceuticals, hospitality, travel, autos, farm equipment, and financial services.

