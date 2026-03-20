Varroc Engineering Reports ₹81,718 Million Revenue, Launches Eureka Challenge 3.0 For Engineering Talent

Varroc Engineering Limited reported group income of Rupees 81,718 million from continued operations in FY25. |

Pune: Varroc Engineering is combining strong operational scale with talent development, using its latest innovation challenge to tap into emerging engineering talent.

Varroc Engineering recorded group income of Rs 81,718 million from continued operations in FY25, reflecting its scale as a global automotive component supplier. As noted on page 3, the company operates across multiple segments, including e-mobility, lighting, and advanced electronics, supported by 37 manufacturing facilities and 7 R&D centres.

The company has launched Eureka Challenge 3.0, aimed at engaging engineering students nationwide. The competition invites undergraduate and postgraduate students, particularly those graduating in 2027, to work on real-world problem statements linked to the evolving mobility ecosystem.

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Participants can join individually or in teams of up to four members across disciplines such as computer science, electronics, mechanical, and automobile engineering. As described on page 2, submissions will include detailed presentations and optional simulation videos, with no restriction on the number of ideas submitted.

The initiative is designed to bridge academia and industry while creating a talent pipeline for Varroc. Top performers will receive rewards and may secure pre-placement offers, aligning the program with the company’s broader focus on innovation in safe, smart, and sustainable mobility. The move underscores Varroc’s dual focus on maintaining operational scale while investing in future-ready engineering capabilities.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on information available in the company’s regulatory filing and press release and does not include independent verification or additional reporting beyond the provided document.