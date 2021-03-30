Various sections of Viramgam-Samakhiyali doubling project commissioned

In the last five years, Western Railway has contributed astoundingly in the infrastructural development of railways in the state of Gujarat. Tremendous boost has been to projects like gauge conversion, electrification, doubling and elimination of unmanned level crossings along with enhancing passenger amenities. Continuing in this series, Western Railway has commissioned 71.58 km of doubling work completed of Viramgam-Samakhiyali Doubling Project. On 23rd & 24th March, 2021, Commissioner of Railway Safety of Western Circle conducted an inspection of the work at various sections of the project. Under the dynamic leadership & able guidance of Alok Kansal – General Manager of Western Railway, the commissioning of the new sections of this doubling project will ensure tremendous boost to passenger services & freight traffic in these areas.