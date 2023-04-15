 Vande Metro to reduce pressure on local trains in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessVande Metro to reduce pressure on local trains in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Vande Metro to reduce pressure on local trains in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Apart from introducing additional trains, the upgraded Vande Bharat coaches will also provide more comfort for suburban commuters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, April 15, 2023, 06:36 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Residents of large cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata have been able to travel seamlessly on a daily basis thanks to local and metro rail networks. After state capitals such as Lucknow and Bengaluru, now Indore, Bhopal and Varanasi are also set to receive metro rail connectivity, with a surge in urban population.

In order to reduce congestion in suburban rail networks such as the one in Mumbai, Indian Railways is planning a Vande Metro service for shorter distances.

Read Also
BHEL-led consortium awarded order for 80 Vande Bharat Trains
article-image

Faster more comfortable locals?

  • The local version of Vande Bharat is being developed to carry passengers for a distance less than 100 kilometres, at a higher frequency of four to five times a day.

  • Apart from introducing additional trains, the upgraded Vande Bharat coaches will also provide more comfort for suburban commuters, including students and professionals.

  • Larger metro cities such as Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Delhi will get Vande Metros for connecting suburbs.

Read Also
'If Mumbaikars want, Railways will run metro version of Vande Bharat in city': Ashwini Vaishnaw
article-image

Smaller cities will also benefit

  • At the same time, smaller cities such as Kanpur and Barabanki will be connected to Lucknow, and Pune, Hyderabad as well as the Pernem-Karwar route in Goa will also get Vande Metro.

  • The announcement comes shortly after plans for sleeper versions of the Vande Bharat Express, as 80 trains worth Rs 120 crore each will be supplied by BHEL in 72 months.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Vande Metro to reduce pressure on local trains in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

Vande Metro to reduce pressure on local trains in Mumbai, Delhi and other cities

From retired LIC agent to India's oldest billionaire, read Lachhman Das Mittal's success story

From retired LIC agent to India's oldest billionaire, read Lachhman Das Mittal's success story

India to clock 7% growth in FY23, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

India to clock 7% growth in FY23, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC misses estimates despite profit rising to ₹12,594.47 crore

Earnings 2023 LIVE: HDFC misses estimates despite profit rising to ₹12,594.47 crore

After record viewership from IPL, Reliance JioCinema to launch new content at a cost

After record viewership from IPL, Reliance JioCinema to launch new content at a cost