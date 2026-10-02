Value Of Housing Projects Under Construction Rises Nearly Two-Fold To USD 430 Billion In 2025: CREDAI-Anarock

India's residential construction pipeline expanded sharply after the pandemic, with housing projects under construction valued at USD 430 billion in 2025 | AI Generated Representational Image

Kolkata, October 2, 2026: Total value of housing projects under construction stood at USD 430 billion last year, nearly a two-fold jump from 2019, according to a CREDAI and Anarock report.

Real estate apex industry body CREDAI and property consultant Anarock on Friday released a report, 'Indian Real Estate - Growth Trajectory, Sectoral Outlook and Geopolitical Crosscurrents', at a conference organised here.

Housing Construction Rises

The joint report highlighted that construction activities in the housing market have risen sharply in the last few years on account of a surge in demand post-Covid pandemic.

The total value of housing projects under construction has risen to USD 430 billion in 2025 from USD 235 billion in 2019 and just USD 45 billion in 2009, the consultant said.

"The total value of real estate under construction across residential, office, retail and warehousing has grown from USD 94 billion in 2009 to USD 503 billion in 2025, a more than five-fold increase.

"Within this, the share of the residential segment has risen from 48 per cent to 85 per cent over the same period. This reflects both the scale of housing demand and the relatively smaller (though fast-growing) base of commercial asset classes," the report said.

Office remains the largest commercial category by value, while warehousing has grown from a near-zero base in 2009 to over USD 10 billion in 2025, it added.

Residential Sales Remain Strong

Anarock Chairman Anuj Puri said the sector held its ground this year despite the West Asia crisis.

"Residential sales value stayed above Rs 1.3 lakh crore for seven consecutive quarters. Grade A office absorption held firm, driven by Global Capability Centres accounting for around 45 per cent of total leasing in H1 2026," Puri said.

Real Estate Market Growth

CREDAI National President Shekhar Patel noted that the journey of the sector mirrors that of the country.

"From a USD 120 billion market in 2017, it has grown to an estimated USD 600 billion today and is on course to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030 and nearly USD 5.8 trillion by 2047," he added.

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The Confederation of Real Estate Developers Associations of India (CREDAI) is organising its flagship conference 'NATCON' during October 2-4 in Kolkata. More than 1,000 builders are participating in the three-day event.

There are more than 13,000 developers as members in CREDAI.

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