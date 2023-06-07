Valiant Organics' Subsidiary Initiates IPO Filing Process with SEBI

Valiant Laboratories Limited (VLL), the material subsidiary of Valiant Organics, has filed a draft red herring prospectus to the securities and exchange board of India (SEBI) for its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) fundraising. The draft papers, dated June 5, pertain to the proposed IPO, which involves a fresh issue of up to 1,15,56,000 equity shares, as stated in the company's filing to the exchanges.

VLL is a company engaged in the production of Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) or bulk drugs, with a primary emphasis on manufacturing Paracetamol.

Valiant Laboratories Limited Shares

The Valiant Laboratories shares on Wednesday at 12:30 pm IST were at Rs 611, down by 0.40 per cent.