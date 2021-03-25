Valia Center of Excellence hosts ‘The Education Excellence Awards – 2021’

March 14, 2021 saw the beginning of a new tradition; Valia Center of Excellence hosted The Education Excellence Awards – 2021 and honoured several educators for their infinite contributions to the world of Education. Owing to the pandemic, the event was convened virtually and had a total of 46 awardees who received recognition for their work. The coveted Lifetime Achievement award was bagged by Ajay Kaul, a visionary leader and educator for over four decades. The Chief Guest of the event, Mayor of Mumbai Kishori Pednekar congratulated all the awardees and the organizing committee for a successful event via a video message.

The award proceedings were overseen by Head of Valia Center of Excellence Rajlaxmi Nayak who was quoted saying, “90 years ago exactly on this date ‘Alam Ara’ was released, the first Indian movie with sound which revolutionized the world of cinema. We foresee with our genuine efforts Education Excellence Awards will similarly transform the awards and recognitions in Education sector.” The event concluded with a thoughtful vote of thanks offered by Ajit Balan, Secretary of Cosmopolitan Education Society who is instrumental in conceptualizing the awards.