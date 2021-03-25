Legendary singer Asha Bhosle to be conferred with Maharashtra Bhushan award 2020

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle will be conferred with the Maharashtra Bhushan award 2020.
The decision was taken in a meeting of the award committee today. The meeting was chaired by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.
"Famous singer Asha Bhosale has been awarded the Maharashtra Bhushan Award for the year 2020. The decision was taken at a meeting of the Maharashtra Bhushan Award Selection Committee chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray. The Chief Minister later congratulated Ashatai," CMO tweeted.
