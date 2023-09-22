Vaibhav Global Allots 42,717 Equity Shares Under ESOP | Image: Vaibhav Global (Representative)

Vaibhav Global Limited on Friday announced that the Company has allotted 42,717 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each to Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust under various employee benefit schemes of the Company, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 2 each.

Consequent to the allotment, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased to Rs 33,07,87,350 consisting of 16,53,93,675 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each.

Vaibhav Global Limited shares

The shares of Vaibhav Global Limited on 1:13 pm IST were at Rs 435.20, up by 2.97 percent.

Prior ESOPs

Earlier on September 4, the Company has allotted 53,100 Equity Shares of Rs. 2 each to Vaibhav Global Employee Stock Option Welfare Trust under various employee benefit schemes of the Company. Consequent to that allotment, the paid up Equity Share Capital of the Company has increased to Rs 33,07,01,916 consisting of 16,53,50,958 Equity Shares of Rs 2 each.