Vadape-Thane Highway Expansion Nears Completion, 23.8-Km Corridor Likely To Open Before Diwali | AI

Mumbai: The long-awaited expansion of the Vadape-Thane stretch of the Old Mumbai-Nashik Highway is likely to be opened to traffic by Diwali, providing relief to motorists and freight operators on the heavily congested Thane-Bhiwandi corridor.

The latest target indicates that the 23.8-km Vadape-Thane Road (VTR) expansion is nearing completion, with the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) working towards making the upgraded stretch operational for traffic during the Diwali period.

MSRDC Executes ₹1,182 Crore Project For NHAI

The project is being implemented by MSRDC on behalf of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and is aimed at improving traffic movement between Thane, Bhiwandi and Nashik, particularly along the busy freight corridor serving Bhiwandi’s warehousing and logistics hub.

Over 92% of the overall project work had been completed. The main carriageway was substantially complete, with 22.46 km of the 23.8-km stretch finished. Similarly, 17.40 km of the 18.35-km service roads had been completed reportedly.

Major Bridges And Flyover Completed Under Expansion Work

The upgraded corridor is being developed as an eight-lane highway with two-lane service roads on either side, along with structures aimed at improving local connectivity and eliminating traffic bottlenecks.

Three major structures — Kalwa Creek Bridge, Kasheli Creek Bridge and Vadape Flyover— have already been completed. The 84-metre railway overbridge, which was among the key pending components, was around 72% complete in July, with girder launching having commenced after Railway authorities granted permission in May.

The project also includes 10 vehicular underpasses (VUPs). Seven at Yewai, Walshind, Sonale, Saravali, Dive LVUP, Dive VUP and Kharegaon had been completed by the last update, while Pimplas, Ovali and Mankoli-Motagaon were at advanced stages of construction.

The highway expansion is expected to play an important role in dispersing traffic linked to the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg, besides improving access to Bhiwandi’s industrial and logistics areas.

The project, estimated to cost around Rs 1,182 crore, is being executed under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). NHAI is funding the project upfront and will repay MSRDC in instalments over a 15-year period.

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