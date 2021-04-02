Vaccination cost of 10,000 employees of McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India to be covered

The company that operates McDonald’s franchisee in West and South India, Westlife Development, will cover COVID19 vaccination cover for all its employees including the part-time staff and its delivery riders. The company currently employs around 10,000 people at their corporate office and their McDonald’s restaurants in West and South India.



The company will cover the cost of the vaccination and will also facilitate its administration across cities. Namrata Mathur, VP – Human Resources, Westlife Development Ltd said, “We have undertaken various initiatives in this pandemic to safeguard the physical and mental wellbeing of our employees and this is yet another initiative to ensure their safety as well as a safe environment for our customers. We will continue to do whatever it takes to support them in getting through these challenging times and emerge stronger.”

Right from when the pandemic hit our country, the company has been taking definitive steps to keep their employees absolutely safe. Other than providing masks and sanitisers, the organisation also, promptly implemented stringent processes like conducting regular temperature checks for all crew members, tracking their and their family’s health history and ensuring they stand within their social distancing markings in kitchens and restaurants, among many others.

During lockdown last year, the company ensured, only a limited number of crew members were present inside their restaurants at a time and even introduced flexible working hours for them.