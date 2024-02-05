VA Tech Wabag Secures Order Worth USD 33.5 Million For Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant At Ras Tanura Refinery Project | Representative Image/Twitter

VA Tech Wabag (WABAG), a leading pure-play water technology Indian Multinational Group, secured an order worth USD 33.5 Million from SEPCO III Electric Power Construction Corporation (SEPCO III) towards Engineering and Procurement (EP) of a 20 MLD Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant (IWWTP) at Ras Tanura Refinery Complex, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the company o Monday announced through an exchange filing.

This IWWTP, where Wabag is playing the role of Process and Technology Contractor, is being constructed by SEPCO III and developed by Miahona, a leading PPP developer & operator of water and wastewater projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its off-taker Saudi Aramco, one of the world’s largest integrated oil and gas companies.

EP scope of work

The EP scope of work under this order includes Design, Engineering, Procurement, Supply and Supervision of Installation & Commissioning of the IWWTP to treat a complex cocktail of effluents from the Desalter Effluent, Tank Farms and other Oily Wastewater sumps in the refinery. This order is scheduled to be completed over a 20-month period, and will employ biological treatment followed by Filtration and Reverse Osmosis technologies to treat the effluent partly towards Reuse in the refinery. The treatment scheme also includes Wet Air Oxidation for treatment of Spent Caustic Effluent.

Sivakumar V, Regional Head – Sales and Marketing said, “This is another key breakthrough for us in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This order which is being delivered to Miahona and Saudi Aramco is a further testimony of Wabag’s technology leadership in the Oil & Gas sector and enables us to further cement our presence in the Middle East Region.”

The shares of VA TECH WABAG on Monday at 9:56 am IST were trading at Rs 697.45, up by 5.39 per cent.