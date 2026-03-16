VA Tech WABAG JV Wins Over ₹1,000 Crore ADB-Funded Mega Contract To Build Chennai Water Grid

VA Tech WABAG Limited has secured a Letter of Award from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board to develop a city-wide water transmission network. |

Chennai: VA Tech WABAG has landed a major infrastructure project in Chennai, strengthening the city’s water supply resilience through the creation of an integrated urban water grid network.

VA Tech WABAG said it received a Letter of Award from the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) to develop a large-scale water transmission network. The project falls under the Greater Chennai City Climate Resilient Water Security and Sewerage Project and is funded by the Asian Development Bank. Classified as a “mega” domestic order, the contract is valued at over Rs 1,000 crore according to the company’s order classification framework.

Chennai has historically faced challenges related to water scarcity, uneven distribution, and supply disruptions caused by climate variability and dependence on distant water sources. The proposed water grid will form the backbone of the city’s water network by integrating bulk water transmission lines, pumping stations, service reservoirs, and key network nodes. This interconnected structure will allow dynamic balancing of water flows between zones and improve supply reliability.

The project will introduce advanced digital monitoring and automated operational systems designed to strengthen water network management. The infrastructure will incorporate monitoring systems, automated controls, and performance-based operations and maintenance mechanisms. These features are expected to enable more efficient water resource management and improve operational reliability during both normal and emergency conditions.

The project scope includes bulk transmission pipelines, feeder mains, pumping stations, underground tanks, and integration with a central SCADA system for digital monitoring. Construction and commissioning are expected to be completed within 54 months, followed by 10 years of operations and maintenance. Once operational, the system will create a climate-resilient water grid designed to improve Chennai’s ability to manage water resources and respond to supply disruptions.

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