e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessUzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Pharma export body bars Marion Biotech from incentives

Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Pharma export body bars Marion Biotech from incentives

Removed from the council after failing to register its response on the incident, Marion Biotech won't be getting any incentives on exports anymore.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, December 30, 2022, 03:13 PM IST
article-image
Marion Biotech
Follow us on

A day after Marion Biotech's cough syrup was linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexil) has suspended the firm's membership. Removed from the council after failing to register its response on the incident, Marion Biotech won't be getting any incentives on exports anymore.

The pharma company's manufacturing activities have come to a halt in India as it faces an investigation over the tragedy, which came two months after the deaths of 69 children in Gambia allegedly due to Maiden Pharma's syrups.

RECENT STORIES

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

Radhika Merchant: Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani's bride-to-be

Covid update: MoCA issues revised guidelines for international passengers from these 6 countries

Covid update: MoCA issues revised guidelines for international passengers from these 6 countries

Tech firm rescues staff from work calls on vacations with Rs 1 lakh fine for disturbing employees

Tech firm rescues staff from work calls on vacations with Rs 1 lakh fine for disturbing employees

Closing Bell: Indices end lower, Sensex down 270 points, Nifty around 18100

Closing Bell: Indices end lower, Sensex down 270 points, Nifty around 18100

Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Pharma export body bars Marion Biotech from incentives

Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Pharma export body bars Marion Biotech from incentives