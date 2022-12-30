Uzbekistan cough syrup deaths: Pharma export body bars Marion Biotech from incentives

Marion Biotech

A day after Marion Biotech's cough syrup was linked to the death of 18 children in Uzbekistan, the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India (Pharmexil) has suspended the firm's membership. Removed from the council after failing to register its response on the incident, Marion Biotech won't be getting any incentives on exports anymore.

The pharma company's manufacturing activities have come to a halt in India as it faces an investigation over the tragedy, which came two months after the deaths of 69 children in Gambia allegedly due to Maiden Pharma's syrups.