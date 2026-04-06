Uttar Pradesh Excise Department Records ₹57,722 Crore Revenue In FY26, Registers 9.79 Per Cent Growth

State Minister of Excise and Prohibition Nitin Agarwal | File Photo

Lucknow, April 6: The Uttar Pradesh Excise Department has reported its highest-ever annual revenue collection of Rs 57,722.26 crore in the financial year 2025–26, registering a growth of 9.79 percent over Rs 52,573.07 crore in 2024–25.

State Minister of Excise and Prohibition Nitin Agarwal announced the figures at a press conference held at his official residence in Lucknow. He said the increase reflects improved enforcement, policy reforms and higher industrial output linked to ethanol production.

Boost from ethanol and molasses output

The minister said the state has seen strong performance in molasses production, consumption and exports, along with a steady rise in ethanol or power alcohol output.

Till February of FY26, total ethanol production stood at 20,838.59 lakh litres, marking a significant increase over previous years. He said the growth has supported both industrial expansion and excise revenue mobilisation.

Transparent allocation of retail shops

Highlighting policy measures, Agarwal said the renewal and allocation of liquor and beer retail shops for 2026–27 has been carried out through a transparent system, including e-lottery. In the first phase, 25,613 shops were renewed, while 811 shops were allotted through lottery. The process for the remaining outlets is ongoing.

Investment and infrastructure expansion

He added that the department has signed multiple MoUs with investors to boost industrial investment in the sector. New distilleries, breweries and winery units are being set up across the state, which are expected to generate employment and further strengthen the revenue base.

Crackdown on illegal liquor trade

On enforcement, the minister said strict action has been taken against illegal liquor manufacturing, sale and smuggling. During FY26 till March, a total of 1,09,077 cases were registered. Authorities seized 28.08 lakh litres of illicit liquor and arrested 19,935 individuals. As many as 3,721 persons were sent to jail and 143 vehicles were confiscated.

Digital systems enhance monitoring

Agarwal said the implementation of the Integrated Excise Supply Chain Management System has enhanced transparency and monitoring. The system digitises licensing, permits and supply chain operations. GPS tracking, digital locks, CCTV surveillance, QR codes and point-of-sale machines are being used to track movement and sale of liquor.

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Target set for FY27

For the financial year 2026–27, the state has set a revenue target of Rs 71,278 crore. The minister said the department is working with full commitment to achieve the goal.